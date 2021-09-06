Daily tally rising gradually

State registers eight deaths and 1,623 infections in 24 hours

The State reported eight COVID-19 deaths and 1,623 infections, the highest single-day tally in the last 23 days, in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. With this, the cumulative tally increased to 20,21,325, while the toll reached 13,911.

The daily tally has been gradually increasing over the last one week.

The daily positivity rate of the 65,596 samples tested was 2.47%. It was 2.13% on Monday last. The overall positivity rate of the 2.69 crore samples tested so far was 7.50%.

With the recovery of 1,340 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries reached 19,92,256. While the recovery rate stood at 98.56%, the mortality rate was put at 0.69%. The number of active cases crossed 15,000 and reached 15,158 after a week.

Of the eight fatalities in the last one day, Chittoor and Krishna reported two each, and Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari one each. There were no deaths in seven districts.

East Godavari reported 342 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (276), Nellore (194), Guntur (151), Krishna (148), West Godavari (148), Prakasam (114), Kadapa (83), Visakhapatnam (60), Vizianagaram (42), Srikakulam (32), Anantapur (17) and Kurnool (16).

Five districts shared more than 72% of the total active cases – East Godavari (2,466), Prakasam (2,217), Nellore (2,135), Krishna (2,101) and Chittoor (2,084). They were followed by West Godavari (1,314) and Guntur (1,062). The remaining six districts together have 1,779 active cases. Kurnool has only 85 active cases.

The overall district-wises tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,86,877), Chittoor (2,39,229), West Godavari (1,75,079), Guntur (1,73,171), Anantapur (1,57,250), Visakhapatnam (1,55,293), Nellore (1,41,112), Prakasam (1,34,294), Kurnool (1,23,854), Srikakulam (1,22,217), Krishna (1,14,473), Kadapa (1,13,061) and Vizianagaram (82,520).