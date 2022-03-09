Daily COVID tally less than 100 for sixth day in Andhra Pradesh

No deaths reported in the State in the past eight days

People travelling in a crowded auto unmindful of the risk in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The State reported zero deaths and 70 fresh COVID cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The daily infection tally was less than a hundred during the past six days and no death was reported during the past eight days.

The cumulative tally increased to 23,18,617, while the toll remains at 14,729. The total recoveries and recovery rate increased to 23,03,130 and 99.33%. The number of active cases came down to 758 as 129 patients recovered in the past day.

The daily test positivity rate of the 11,408 samples tested in the past day was 0.61% and that of the total 3.32 crore samples tested so far remain at 6.98%.

Anantapur reported 13 fresh cases in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (12), East Godavari (9), Chittoor (7), Krishna (7), Nellore (6), West Godavari (5), Visakhapatnam (4), Kadapa (3), Kurnool (2) and Prakasam (2). Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported no fresh case.

All the districts except two have only less than 100 active cases. East Godavari has 267 active cases and West Godavari has over 111 active cases. They were followed by Krishna (79), Anantapur (77), Guntur (63), Visakhapatnam (44), Chittoor (41), Nellore (22), Kadapa (22), Vizianagaram (11), Prakasam (8), Srikakulam (7) and Kurnool (6).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (3,16,435), Chittoor (2,72,329), Guntur (2,03,179), West Godavari (1,93,268), Visakhapatnam (1,90,841), Anantapur (1,77,308), Nellore (1,64,340), Prakasam (1,55,897), Kurnool (1,44,238), Krishna (1,36,863), Kadapa (1,34,866), Srikakulam (1,33,931) and Vizianagaram (92,227).