Dadi and Modugula join YSR Congress Party

In what could be termed as a plus to the YSRCP and a setback to the TDP, former Minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, along with his son Ratnakumar, MLA Modugula Venugopala Reddy and industrialist Dasari Jaya Ramesh joined the YSRCP at Lotus Pond, the party’s headquarters in Hyderabad, on Saturday. Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed them into the party . YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Anakapalle MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who had quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP, and Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy were present.

Flays Naidu

Addressing the media after joining the YSRCP, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming the Chief Minister was a historic necessity.

He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people and threw the ideals of TDP-founder NTR to the winds. The TDP was made an associate of the Congress party, he said.

The government began distributing “peanuts” to the people as elections were approaching and corruption was on the rise, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said.

Stating that he was returning “home” after a break of four years, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was very mature.