Cyclone Nivar | CM Jagan asks officials to stay alert

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to take all steps to contain the damage caused by cyclone Nivar, which made landfall off Tamil Nadu coast in the early hours of Thursday.
Taking stock of the rainfall triggered by the severe cyclone, Mr. Reddy said, along with measures for rehabilitation of the affected people, officials should also assess the damage caused to crops so that the government could seek Central assistance thereafter.
Officials told the CM that although the cyclone had crossed the Tamil Nadu coast and it's impact was gradually coming down, they continued to be alert to face any emergency.
Heavy rain was recorded in many areas including Srikalahasti and Satyavedu in Chittoor district; and Anantapur, Kadapa and Nellore districts. CMO officials said they were monitoring the inflows into major rivers.
