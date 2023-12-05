Cyclone Michaung skips Nellore as heavy rains continue to plague locals

December 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan said that there were no casualties or loss of property in the district, however the paddy fields suffered minor damage

The general public and officials expressed relief as the Michaung cyclone, which was speculated to make landfall between Nellore and Kavali, crossed the Nellore coast and made landfall at Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon.

The relentless downpour from Monday midnight to Tuesday morning, minimised into a drizzle by Tuesday morning and skies were clear by noon, as the cyclone moved northwards up the coast. This aided the relief teams in low-lying areas, reported a senior official on flood surveillance.

The cyclone marked a record rainfall of 317.6 mm in Manubolu mandal, followed by Sydapuram at 283.2mm, Nellore urban at 254.6 mm, and Nellore rural at 214 mm.

During the inspection of irrigation tanks at Venkatachalam, Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan said that there were no casualties or loss of property due to the cyclone in Nellore district. “The paddy fields, which are now at sowing stage, suffered minor losses. We will expedite the enumeration of any crop losses and distribute compensation and seeds under the input subsidy to farmers at the earliest,” he said.

Mr. Govardhan further said that those sheltered at rehabilitation centres along the Nellore coast would be provided with ₹2500 compensation for a family and ₹1000 for a single person. The affected families would also be supplied with 25 kgs of rice, one kg of daal, and other vegetables.

The Minister, along with Special Officer (floods) Hari Kiran and Collector Hari Narayanan, inspected the flood-affected areas at Venkatachalam, Kasumuru, Golagamudi, and Anikepalle.

Trees uprooted, electric poles damaged

Senior officials of the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) arrived at Nellore as the cyclone uprooted trees and electrical poles. An official said that a detailed report would be prepared regarding the uprooted power poles, damaged cables and other equipment.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement from Nellore to Tirupati and Vijayawada came to a grinding halt at various points on the Grand Trunk road due to the downpour and waterlogging on the national highway. Officials said that the Indukuripeta mandal bore the brunt of the cyclone as its rural roads and prawn farming units were severely damaged.

The wind speed crossed over 80 km along the coastal villages in the district, which resulted in colder temperatures. The Mypadu and Kodur beaches, which usually attract several tourists, remained deserted.

The police and revenue officials blocked the roads at various subways in Nellore towards the railway station and Atmakuru bus stand. The localities along the Penna River, including Harinatha Puram, Kapatipalem, and the surroundings of Ranganatha Swamy temples, faced several power cuts.

The Somasila reservoir in the district received full inflows and its storage touched 30 TMC ft by Monday night. The irrigation officials released 10,915 cusecs of water downstream to prevent breaches to the bunds.