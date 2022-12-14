Cyclone Mandous: damage in Anantapur put at ₹4.5 crore

December 14, 2022 05:52 am | Updated 05:52 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The damage done to standing crops in the Cyclone Mandous has been estimated at ₹4.5 crore while the same for horticulture crops has been put at ₹11.20 lakh in Anantapur district.

report to this effect was sent to the State government on Tuesday. Agriculture Joint Director B. Chandra Naik and Deputy Director Horticulture B. Raghunath Reddy said that paddy, cotton, and sugarcane crops got affected in eight mandals.

Sugarcane crop in 10 acres and cotton in 40 acres have been damaged. Tomato, banana, coriander, and chilli crops have been damaged in small quantities in some mandals. The Horticulture Department estimated the crop damage in 19.4 acres.