Cyclone Jawad likely to cause major damages in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

Fishermen were cautioned against venturing into the sea whose condition would be rough to very rough between December 3 and 5.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts that were badly affected by the recent Gulab cyclone may face nature’s fury again in the form of cyclone Jawad.

Its impact is expected to be more on Srikakulam and Vizianagaram of north Andhra region as per the latest bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and gales with speeds peaking at 90kmph may cause damage to the region on December 4.

Officials are gearing up to meet the contingency under the aegis of special officers H. Arun Kumar (Srikakulam) and Kantilal Dande (Vizianagaram) and Collectors Shrikesh B. Lathkar and A. Surya Kumari.

Fishermen were cautioned against venturing into the sea whose condition would be rough to very rough between December 3 and 5.

The Srikakulam Collector said that an exclusive control room with phone number 08942-240557 has been set up and it will be functional round the clock.

He alerted the officials of Revenue, Fisheries and Irrigation Departments to take necessary steps to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

Srikakulam District Fire Officer Ch. Krupavaram said special teams of disaster management were stationed at sensitive places along the coast.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Collector inspected the facilities in the cyclone shelters at Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega.

She said NDRF teams had already reached the coastal areas and advised people to stay indoors for the next three days in view of the forecast of heavy rains and gales.

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions on December 3 and 4.