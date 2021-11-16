Cyclone alert issued in West Godavari

Officials asked to set up control rooms in cyclone prone villages.

Collector Kartikeya Misra has issued cyclone alert in the district and directed the officials to be prepared to prevent human and animal loss in the wake of the heavy rains forecast in the next 48 hours.

As per the cyclone warning issued to West Godavari district, heavy rainfall, with strong gales, may occur in the coastal mandals in the next two days due to the impact of the cyclone.

The Sub-Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) and other officers were asked to stay back at their headquarters and monitor the situation round-the-clock, Mr. Misra said on Tuesday.

Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, who reviewed the cyclone situation through video-conference, said a district control room has been opened at Eluru and the officers or public may dial 1800-233-1077 in case of emergency.

He directed the officers to set up control rooms in Narsapuram, Kukunur, Kovvur and Jangareddygudem divisions.

People living in cyclone- and flood-prone villages in Narsapuram, Yelamanchili, Mogaltur, Bhimavaram, Kall, Peravali, Polavaram, Velerupadu and Achanta mandals were asked to be alert in the wake of the heavy rains prediction, the Collector said.

Mr. Misra directed the Revenue-, Medical- Health-, Fire-, Agriculture-, Fisheries and Disaster Management officials to be alert and coordinate with other Departments’ officials in the wake of the cyclone.