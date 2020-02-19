‘Cyber warriors’ to checkharassment of girls

Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu has directed the police officials to constitute ‘cyber warrior’ teams, comprising girl students, in all colleges to address the issues of the girls in case they were subjected to harassment, by using online tools.

Addressing DSPs and other police officials during the monthly crime review meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Ravindranath Babu underlined the need for constituting such teams to check harassment of girls via social media. The ‘cyber warriors’ would report to the police if anybody posts photographs, spread content targeting the girls online and on social media.

“Each police division should have a dedicated team for the investigation of the cybercrime cases at their level,” he said.

The SP has announced that the status of rowdy sheeter would be withdrawn on the grounds of their behaviour in the past eight years, health, and age factors.

The DSPs were told to identify the areas where people were in need of help and development was not up to the mark, for adoption by the police as part of social responsibility.

Belt shops

The SP directed the officials to keep an eye on belt shops and illegal transportation of sand from riverbeds round the clock.

“The existing systems of Blue Colts, Mahila Mitras, and Disha police stations should swing into action to rescue the women in need by responding to the SOS received through the Disha App,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

ASP M. Sattibabu, DSPs -- Mehaboob Basha (Bandar), Darmendra (special branch), and Vijaya Rao (SC and ST Cell) -- were present.