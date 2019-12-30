Cyber crime cases increased in Kurnool district: SP

Cyber cases have increased in Kurnool district by 212.2%. While 41 cases were filed in 2018, 128 cases, including 32 Form-7 (Application for objecting inclusion of name in electoral roll or seeking deletion of name from Electoral Roll) cases, have been filed in 2019.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli laid out the crime statistics for the year.

The cognizable crime rate has increased by 10.68% in the district. Moreover, the number of rape cases filed have also increased. In 2018, 26 cases were filed, which increased to 55 cases in 2019 showing an increase of 111.54%.

Dowry death cases have come down significantly by 53.33% in 2019. Women murder cases came down from 35 in 2018 to 27 in 2019. More harassment and outraging of modesty cases were also filed in 2019. The former is up by 51.94% and later up by 13.22%.

There has been a significant decrease in murders (-20%), kidnapping and abductions (-31%) and grievous hurt (-65.22%). Attempt to murder cases have shown a rising trend, where in the past year 144 cases were recorded, in 2019 179 cases have been recorded (up by 24.31%).

The number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases have also gone up in the district from 42 in 2018 to 72 in 2019. Dr. Fakkerappa has also taken a keen interest in POCSO cases. In early November, the SP offered to give ₹10,000 from his salary to the officers who convict the accused within a month of a POCSO case has been filed.

Moreover, Spandana, the weekly-grievance redressal programme, has also been a large success in the district. The police have disposed of 5,089 cases and lodged 722 FIRs. While a total of 5,977 applications have been received, only 165 of them are currently pending.

IT initiatives

The Kurnool police have started a few IT initiatives, major ones being, visitor monitoring system, vehicle tracking system, weapons database management system and use of bulk SMSes for force deployment. Moreover, they created a centralised database repository of vehicle permissions, mike permissions and rally processions.

Apart from that, the Kurnool police also managed to increase monitoring of inter-State check posts through IP enabled CCTV monitoring systems and live-streaming through body-worn cameras.