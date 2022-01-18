Cyber cells to be set up across A.P.

Training is being imparted to 300 qualified staff at Anantapur, Ongole and Vizianagaram Police Training Colleges

The State government will set up social media laboratories and cyber cells at district and State-level to prevent and detect cybercrime cases, said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

The new cells and laboratories would be established with disk forensic tools, crime and cyber investigation equipment, mobile forensic and password recovery equipment, call data recording, proxy server and other techniques, the DGP said.

Cases pertaining to OTP frauds, cyber bullying, online crime against children and women, fraud mails and messages, matrimonial frauds and other cases would be probed in the newly-proposed labs.

Training inaugurated

Mr. Sawang, who inaugurated the online training for SIs, ASIs and other staff on Monday, said that the staff will operate the cyber cells and social media laboratories in the districts and at State headquarters.

“Training is being imparted to 300 qualified staff at Anantapur, Ongole and Vizianagaram Police Training Colleges (PTCs) and about 20,000 staff would be trained in a phased manner to improve the investigation building capacity of police stations and special police units in the next few years,” the DGP said. The trained staff will focus on enlightening the public on cybercrimes, reacting to the complaints, preliminary investigation, collecting digital evidence, prevention of further loss and monitoring of cyber bully sheeters.

“As per the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, focus is being laid on cyber frauds. Superintendents of Police (SPs), Additional SPs (ASPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and other officers would be provided training on dealing and investigating cyber crime cases and different types of cyber frauds,” Mr. Sawang said.

The advisors would give suggestions to the police officers and staff to detect cybercrimes from time to time, the DGP added..