Curfew-like situation already prevailing in Srikakulam

Curfew-like situation has already been prevailing in Srikakulam even before the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of observing Janata curfew from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 22 to battle the coronavirus pandemic. People of rural areas also started social distancing after understanding the seriousness of the disease which had already created havoc in China, Italy and other countries. Almost all market areas, including GT Road, wore a deserted look with the movement of a few people.

Srikakuam Lions Club president Natukula Mohan said that the situation was indicating improvement in the awareness level among people about the seriousness of the situation. Along with Srikakulam District Judge M. Babita, he distributed masks and hand wash liquid bottles on behalf of the club on Friday. Many shopping malls, cinemas and hotels have voluntarily closed down their activities. Srikakulam municipal authorities have forcibly closed Rythu Bazaar to prevent mass gathering in the market area.

All these factors led to curfew like situation in the district headquarters. Normally, the GT Road, Palakonda Road, Old Bus Stand Area are always jam-packed with brisk business activity. In normal course, the business will reach its peak ahead of Ugadi festival which will be celebrated on March 25 this year. Textile and jewellery shops have been witnessing a very few footfalls. “Slowdown in economy has already caused damage to the business activity. Now, the coronavirus scare made people to remain indoors. So, the business activity will be dull for the next couple of weeks,” said Konark Srinivas, president of Srikakulam Textile Merchants Association.

District Collector J. Nivas said that people’s cooperation was essential to prevent virus cases in the district headquarters. “People may be inconvenienced with the implementation of stringent measures. But the fact is that anyone can do anything only when they are healthy and survive,” he added.