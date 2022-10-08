Cultural programmes to be held during CPI’s five-day national conference in Vijayawada

Members of CPI’s cultural wing, Andhra Pradesh Praja Natya Mandali, releasing a brochure for the party’s 24th national conference, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Praja Natya Mandali (APPNM), the cultural wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), would organise cultural programmes from October 13 to 17, coinciding with the party’s 24th All India Congress to be held in Vijayawada from October 14 to 18.

The party is organising the national conference in the city after a gap of 47 years. It was in 1975 that the conference was last held in the city.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, CPI State executive member G. Eswaraiah said on the first day noted poet and singer Goreti Venkanna would participate.

Other famous personalities to attend the events are: music director and singer Vandemataram Srinivas, Nalluri Srinivas, film producer and director Tammareddi Bharadwaja, screenwriter Burra Sai Madhav, actors Ajay Ghosh and Madala Ravi, film director Dhavala Satyam and others.

While the first-day programme would be organised at Lenin Centre, the programmes on the following days would be conducted at Hanumanta Raya Grandhalayam near Railway Station, he said.

The mandali members later released a poster for the event.