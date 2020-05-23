CUCET extends last date of online application till June 6

Last date for submission of online application for admission into various under graduate, post-graduate and research programmes offered by Central University of Odisha through CUCET 2020 is extended till June 6.

In view of the lockdown all over the country, the last date for submission of online application was extended twice before.

In a crucial meeting of all 18 Vice-Chancellors of the participating universities held recently, the online applications date has been further extended.

The Controller of Examinations of Central University of Odisha has urged the students to submit online applications by logging on to the website www.cucetexam.in well before the last date.

The entrance examinations for all UG and PG programmes scheduled to be held on May 30 and 31 and for research programmes on June 6 and 7, have been postponed and revised dates will be notified later in the university website www.cuo.ac.in as well as CUCET website www.cucetexam.in

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria for CUCET-2020 can apply for the examination. Details of eligibility criteria and programme-wise intake are available on the CUO websites.