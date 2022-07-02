Crop diversification getting good response from farmers in Vizianagaram, says official

‘27,000 farmers have come forward to adopt natural farming’

District Agriculture Officer V.T. Rama Rao has urged farmers to adopt crop diversification to improve soil fertility and achieve more yield and income. Those growing commercial crops instead of the regular paddy will get government support, he says.

The campaign to promote commercial crops like maize, pulses, millets and vegetables has evoked good response from farmers, Mr. Rao tells The Hindu.

“As advised by Collector A. Suryakumari, we have been explaining the benefits of commercial crops to farmers. They are spending around ₹22,000 per acre on paddy but the return is hardly ₹37,500. They can earn more with commercial crops as the government has fixed a decent Minimum Support Price for them,” he says.

ICRISAT report

“ICRISAT scientists have recently visited some mandals in the district and studied the soil condition besides clarifying the doubts of the farmers. They are expected to give their report soon which will be useful for farmers as far as crop diversification is concerned,” he adds.

Around 27,000 farmers have come forward to adopt the techniques of Zero-Based Natural Farming which will minimise expenditure and help restore soil fertility quickly, he says.

No shortage of seeds

“Crops will be grown in 1.29 lakh hectares this kharif in the district with paddy occupying 90,811 lakh hectares and maize 15,574 hectares. Other crops will be grown in the remaining area,” he explains.

“Through Rythu Bharosa Kendras, we are supplying 41,850 quintals of seeds. As many as 79,119 farmers have registered their details and specified their seed requirement. There is no seed shortage and we are providing the varieties chosen by them at subsidised rates,” Mr. Rao adds.