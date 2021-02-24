Cricket tourney for advocates

Andhra Pradesh Advocates Cricket Association (APACA) is going to host the first-ever South India Advocates Cricket Tournament at Mulapadu cricket stadium near Vijayawada from February 26 to 28.

The tournament will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Arup Kumar Goswami.

APACA representatives released a poster of the tournament here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, APACA president B. Suresh Kumar said that the three-day tournament will see the participation of advocates’ teams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Kerala team was unable to join due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. He said High Court judges will also play in the tournament.

A.P. team captain D. Kranthi Kumar was present.