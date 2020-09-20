Cricket betting gang busted

The police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested three persons. The gang hired a play school at Municipal Employees’ Colony in the limits of the Machavaram police station and was indulging in the illegal operation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, DCP-1) V. Harshavardhan Raju.
Addressing the media here on Sunday, the DCP said on a tip-off, the team led by the central zone in-charge Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivas Rao and Machavaram CI G.V. Vinaya Mohan along with their staff raided the school and arrested the accused.
The gang members were identified as Atluri Sri Ranjit Kumar of Bhimavaram, Devi Srinath and Peddu Naga Venkata Shiva Prasad of Vijayawada. The police seized 25 mobile phones, a recorder, line box, a laptop, a TV and other equipment from their possession.
The kingpin of the gang, Naveen, hired the school building which was closed during the pandemic. They installed the equipment and were organising betting for the ongoing cricket matches. Search is on to nab the remaining accused in the case, Mr. Raju said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath