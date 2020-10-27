CREDAI urges govt. to check sale of sand in ‘grey’ market

‘Issues in bulk online orders need to be resolved’

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India’s AP State chapter general secretary K. Subhash Chandra Bose has urged the government to control the sale of sand in grey market and ensure hassle-free supply to revive construction activity in the State.

He expressed concern over the sale of sand at exorbitant rates in black market in the North Andhra region and other parts of the State. Mr. Bose, the managing director of Pride Developers and Constructions, Vizianagaram said that the entire economic chain and construction activity were badly affected in the State. “Hundreds of projects under construction in the 13 districts were stalled due to the non-availability of sand. “A lorry load of sand costs around ₹12,000 as per the government rates but it is being sold at ₹30,000, which is a huge burden on buyers,” he said and urged the government to take stringent measures to check black marketing of sand.

Workers badly hit

“Apart from builders, 17 lakh labourers lost their livelihood. Many labourers who returned to their native places during the lockdown period are eagerly waiting for works to resume. That is why, CREDAI has sent a detailed letter, requesting the government to resolve sand problem and other issues immediately,” said Mr. Bose.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced a good sand policy to streamline the rates and supply but its implementation at the ground level needs to be improved,” he added.

Online booking

According to him, CREDAI sought the attention of AP Mineral Development Corporation over technical glitches in online submission of bulk orders. The portal allows booking only at a particular time in the day and offers a limited quantity of sand at different locations. The stock is exhausted within minutes of opening of the website, he said, adding the government has to ensure supply of sand from nearby reaches to avoid huge transport charges.

Non-availability of fine quality sand is another concern for the construction industry.