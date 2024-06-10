GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CRDA inspects 10 MLD water treatment plant, infrastructure works in Amaravati

Updated - June 10, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The restoration works at capital city Amaravati is moving at a fast pace.

The restoration works at capital city Amaravati is moving at a fast pace. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav inspected the construction of the 10 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant at Rayapudi and other infrastructure works in the capital region on Monday. 

He directed that the water plant construction should be done at the earliest in order to cater to a population of nearly 75,000, including requirements at the AP Secretariat, High Court and various universities, and so that close to 2,000 street lights on the Seed Access Road and the Karakatta Road immediately become functional. 

The AP-CRDA Commissioner also inspected the Amaravati Smart City works, along with senior officials of the CRDA and Amaravati Development Corporation, and instructed them to expedite the works in tune with the government’s priorities.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.