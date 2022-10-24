Cracker stall owners ignore safety norms

How can 19 shops be allowed to function at Gymkhana grounds, asks CPI(M) leader

A firecracker shop that was packed to capacity at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

How can 19 shops be allowed to function at Gymkhana grounds, asks CPI(M) leader

Contrary to the claims made by the Fire and Police department officials on safety measures at the firecracker stalls, many traders have have set up their outlets at congested places, posing a threat to the lives of people.

According to the police, permission has been given to about 225 cracker stalls at various places in Vijayawada.

Officials of the A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department and the Police have said that permission has been given for sale of crackers after verifying safety norms. Strict instructions have been given to the traders to follow safety measures.

“We have given permission to set up stalls mostly in open places. Sale of crackers at kirana shops, or retail sale will not be allowed in streets and in residential areas,” says Regional Fire Officer G. Srinivasulu.

Referring to the death of two persons in a fire accident at the cracker stalls set up at Gymkhana grounds on Sunday, CPI (M) State Executive member Ch. Babu Rao questioned how 19 shops were allowed at the place.

“Permission has been given to set up cracker shops near a petrol outlet near the Gymkhana grounds. Two workers have lost their lives due to the negligence of the officials,” Mr. Babu Rao said, and demanded an inquiry into the accident.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected a few shops and enquired about fire safety. He directed the police officers to deploy personnel at the shops to prevent fire accidents.

“People can utilise the ‘Dial 100 or 112’ facility if they notice illegal sale of crackers, or cracker stocks in residential areas,” the Police Commissioner said.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua said stern action would be taken against unauthorised sale of crackers. He asked the traders not to maintain illegal stocks, and take all precautions to prevent accidents.

Meanwhile, customers allege that a few traders have set up shops in congested places.