CPS staff to hold protests on Sept. 1

The Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association (APCPSEA) on Sunday urged all employees and their family members to participate in a ‘Protest Day’ on September 1 to step up pressure on the government for restoration of the old pension system.
In a press release, APCPSEA Vizianagaram district president Ganta Srinivasa Rao alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil his promise of restoring the old pension system within one month after assuming power.
“Family members will be victims when there is no social security for employees. They do not get even ₹2,000 pension after their retirement in the current CPS system. The government has wasted almost a year by appointing many committees instead of scrapping the CPS, which has caused mental agony to over two lakh employees in the State,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.
Association secretary Santosh Kumar Behara said that Mr. Jagan used to speak about CPS in almost all districts during his padayatra, but had failed to keep his word after coming to power.
“CPS employees along with their family members will participate in protests from their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All are eager to show a united front on September 1. We hope that the government will respond positively after this protest,” said Santosh Kumar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath