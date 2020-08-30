CPS staff to hold protests on Sept. 1

Restoration of old pension scheme sought

The Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association (APCPSEA) on Sunday urged all employees and their family members to participate in a ‘Protest Day’ on September 1 to step up pressure on the government for restoration of the old pension system.

In a press release, APCPSEA Vizianagaram district president Ganta Srinivasa Rao alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil his promise of restoring the old pension system within one month after assuming power.

“Family members will be victims when there is no social security for employees. They do not get even ₹2,000 pension after their retirement in the current CPS system. The government has wasted almost a year by appointing many committees instead of scrapping the CPS, which has caused mental agony to over two lakh employees in the State,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Association secretary Santosh Kumar Behara said that Mr. Jagan used to speak about CPS in almost all districts during his padayatra, but had failed to keep his word after coming to power.

“CPS employees along with their family members will participate in protests from their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All are eager to show a united front on September 1. We hope that the government will respond positively after this protest,” said Santosh Kumar.