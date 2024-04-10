CPS row will be resolved within one year of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance coming to power, says Pawan Kalyan

April 10, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TANUKU (WEST GODAVARI)

Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan on April 10 (Wednesday) promised to resolve the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) issue pertaining to the State government employees within one year of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance coming to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a joint election campaign with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Tanuku in West Godavari district, Mr. Pawan Kalyan appealed to Mr. Naidu to also commit himself to resolving the CPS issue within one year after debating it the Legislative Assembly.

“Finding an amicable solution to the issue is a challenging task, but we will strive to achieve it,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

“Our alliance will be pro-middle class. Until now, all policies have focused on the rich and the poor,” he said.

Referring to the middle class-centric welfare, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that Chief Minister Y.S .Jagan Mohan Reddy exploited nearly 70,000 police constables without clearing their TA and DA arrears pending for years.

On the sacrifices made to form the alliance, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “I have led the talks for the alliance. I was prepared for some sacrifices. Mr. Naidu’s administrative experience, Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s helping hand at the Centre and JSP’s caliber to fight for the people’s cause will be a rare combination to put the State back on track.”

Referring to the challenges over seat-sharing among the alliance partners, Mr. Pawan said that he had to drop the idea of fielding his brother Nagababu from Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat. “Every alliance partner has sacrificed for the growth and development of the State,” he added.

The JSP chief alleged that the YSRCP government was silent on key challenges, including the Resettlement and Rehabilitation of the Polavaram-displaced persons. Not even a single DSC notification was issued to fill teacher posts during the YSRCP rule, he said.

He also promised to initiate steps to prevent migration of people from the West Godavari district to the Gulf countries.