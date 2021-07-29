Andhra Pradesh

CPI(M)floor leaderends fast

CPI(M) floor leader Boya Satya Babu, who was on hunger strike in protest against new tax regime, broke his fast on Thursday evening.

Mr. Satya Babu launched a fast outside VMC Council Hall on Wednesday after the Council passed the resolution to implement new tax regime, ignoring the objections raised by the public and opposition parties.

He was shifted to government hospital late on Wednesday by the police. Mr. Satya Babu continued fasting at the hospital and broke it in the evening after Left parties and TDP corporators extended support.

He said the fight against the new tax regime that imposed burden on the taxpayers would be continued.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 11:58:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cpimfloor-leaderends-fast/article35617000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY