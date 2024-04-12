GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CPI(M) to contest from one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

The party, which announced to contest from 10 Assembly seats earlier, has revised the number after seat-sharing agreement with Congress and the CPI

April 12, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
The YSRCP and TDP have surrendered to the interests of the BJP, says CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao.

The YSRCP and TDP have surrendered to the interests of the BJP, says CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao. | Photo Credit: File photo

The CPI(M) has decided to contest elections from one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. 

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a release on April 12 (Friday), said his party would contest from Araku Lok Sabha constituency. The party would also contest from Rampachodavaram, Kurupam, Gajuwaka, Vijayawada Central, Gannavaram, Mangalagiri, Nellore Town and Panyam Assembly constituencies. “The constituencies have been finalised after a seat-sharing agreement was reached with the Congress and the CPI,” he said.

The CPI(M) had announced earlier that it would contest from 10 Assembly constituencies in the State, the number was revised to eight after a seat-sharing agreement was reached with the Congress and the CPI, he said.

Earlier, the CPI(M) planned to contest from Kurnool and Santhanutalapadu (SC) constituencies in addition to the above-mentioned constituencies except for Panyam and Araku (ST).  

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had surrendered to the interests of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The TDP and JSP are supporting the BJP which has done a gross injustice to Andhra Praesh. All these factors necessitated a seat-sharing with the Congress, which is a part of the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao urged the CPI(M) cadre to extend the required support to the INDIA bloc partners.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.