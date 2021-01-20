CPI(M) sees red over steep hike in oil prices

The CPI(M) district committee has condemned the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices, at a time when the people were reeling under the impact of the pandemic, and sought immediate withdrawal of the hike.
In a statement here on Tuesday, party district secretary K. Lokanadham alleged that the Union government was financially crippling people, many of whom had lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 crisis, by the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices. The price of oil has gone down in the international market and it was much lower in our neighbouring countries. The price of a litre of petrol was ₹63 in Sri Lanka, ₹67 in Nepal and ₹46 in Pakistan as against the price of ₹90 a litre in India, he said.
The tax on a litre of diesel, which was ₹9.48 a litre, when the BJP came to power in 2014, has now gone up to ₹32.98.
Similarly, the tax on diesel has increased from ₹3.56 to ₹31.81 a litre during the same time. During the pandemic, the price of petrol increased by ₹13 a litre and diesel by ₹16 a litre. This has led to a steep hike in the prices of essential commodities, he alleged.
He demanded withdrawal of the hike to provide relief to the public. He also sought that the State government should exert pressure on the Centre to reduce prices.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath