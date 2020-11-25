CPI(M) seeks withdrawal of hike in property tax

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee has condemned the steep hike in property, water tax and drainage tax in all municipalities and corporations in the State and demanded its withdrawal. The State government has released G.O. numbers 196 and 197 in this regard.
Terming it as a heavy burden on the common man, party Visakha City secretary B. Ganga Rao said that the G.O. s permit municipalities and corporations to collect civic maintenance costs from citizens with effect from April 2012, to make them attain self-sufficiency. The water supply maintenance tax would be hiked by 15% a year. This decision would result in additional burden ranging from ₹100 to ₹350 a month per each independent house and ₹30 to ₹50 per each flat. The owner of a 375 sft house has to pay ₹3,500 for UGD connection. He alleged that the the Centre has introduced reforms and the State government has approved the same. He warned that the BJP and YSRCP would have to pay a heavy price in future.
