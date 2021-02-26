Andhra Pradesh

CPI(M) seeks rollback of hike in price of LPG

The CPI(M) has condemned the steep hike in the price of cooking gas for the third time in a single month.

In a statement here on Thursday, CPI(M) District Committee secretary K. Lokanadham said that commoners were already overburdened by the hike in the prices of essential commodities. The hike in gas price would cripple them financially, he said, adding that the gas cylinder price was hiked by ₹25 on February 4, by ₹50 on February 15 and again by an additional ₹25, taking the total hike to ₹100 within a month.

“The hike in LPG cost by the Centre has resulted in the price going up to ₹830 a cylinder in the city. Further, the subsidy on the gas cylinders has also been lifted, adding to the woes of the common people. The price of petrol is around ₹95 a litre and is racing towards ₹100 in Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Lokanadham said.

He alleged that the Modi government was depriving the commoners of three meals a day and sought immediate reversal of the hike in the price of petrol and diesel.

