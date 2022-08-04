Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) dharna opposing sale of public spaces

CRDA is planning to sell lands at throwaway prices, alleges leader

CRDA is planning to sell lands at throwaway prices, alleges leader

The Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) staged a protest outside the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) office on Thursday opposing the sale of open spaces in the Urban Development Authority (UDA) layout in Payakapuram.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said that the State government was requested to stop the sale of open spaces meant for public utility. “The State government is selling away the lands under the pretext of developing Amaravati. But, the sole intention is to fill the coffers. The CRDA has thrown the development of Krishna and Guntur districts (pre-reorganisation) to the winds. It is unfortunate that the CRDA, which is supposed to protect the lands, is planning to sell away the lands at throwaway prices. The cost of the land is nearly ₹200 crore. The CRDA wants to hand over the same to private companies. The CRDA authorities are requested to stop the e-auction of the same,” Mr. Babu Rao alleged.

The CPI(M) leader said that the then Urban Development Authority developed the layout in 1993. The open spaces were provided for schools, parks, theatres and hospitals. The open spaces were earmarked as per the rules.

“The CRDA plans to sell 16,500 square yards for ₹50 crore. The authority is selling away lands at Ibrahimpatnam Truck Terminal, Nowlur UDA Colony and Guru Nanak Colony. These lands would be worth more than ₹200 crore. These are public property, and the courts on various instances have found fault with governments for misusing layout spaces. The government should withdraw GOs 389 and 390 which facilitate the sale of these lands,” he said.

The State government should mount pressure on the Central government to release funds for the development of Amaravati. The sale of open spaces is not a solution. The people will agitate against the sale if the government does not withdraw the GOs and stop the sale of public spaces, he added.