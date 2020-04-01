CPI(M) comes to rescue of Malda workers in Anantapur

More than 360 daily wage earners from Malda in Bengal, who were working in the horticulture farms of Anantapur district, are now stuck in six places in the eastern parts of the district where bananas are grown in large quantities.

With the sudden imposition of lockdown due to COVID-19, these people did not have a chance to go back to their hometown.

Communist Party of India(Marxist) has come to the rescue of these farm labourers, who are skilled workers in cutting and processing bananas at the farms and processing units in Muchukota, Putluru, Kadavakallu, Narpala, Rayalacheruvu and Tadipatri Rural mandal villages.

CPI(M) district secretary V. Rambhupal, who received a message from the Bengal party unit in Malda about the travails of the workers, distributed rice, groceries, and other items among them.

Meanwhile, the former MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy and his brother J.C. Prabhakar Reddy have assured workers stuck in Tadipatri mandal to provide food for them, until they resume work or go back to their hometowns, said Mr. Rambhupal.