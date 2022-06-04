CPI(M) blames Brandix for ‘gas leak’ incident

The negligence of Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) and the apathy of the State government are the reasons for the Friday’s incident in which women employees had fallen sick after reportedly inhaling some kind of a poisonous gas at Quantum Seeds, the second unit of the BIAC in the Special Economic Zone, at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the industrial units lacked basic safety infrastructure on their premises.

When asked, Industries Minister G. Amarnath shot back saying, “Are medical services not sufficient? Why do we need to give compensation?” the CPI(M) leader alleged.

Party leader M. Jaggunaidu was present.