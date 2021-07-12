CPI to take part in all-party visit to Polavaram project on July 16

It decides to launch agitation against bauxite mining in Agency

The CPI has condemned the “forcible eviction” of the Polavaram project displaced persons without providing them proper Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package.

At the State Secretariat meeting held here on Sunday, the CPI also decided to take part in the all-party visit to the Polavaram project site on July 16, and vowed to fight for the cause of the oustees.

Disclosing the details of the meeting, party State secretary K. Ramakrishna said in a statement that the CPI was opposed to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

He said the party also decided to launch an agitation against the alleged bauxite mining in the Agency areas.

Job calendar

Stating that the CPI would extend its support to the student organisations’ agitation against the job calendar released by the government recently, Mr. Ramakrishna said that as per the Finance Department, there were 2.35 lakh vacancies in the State.

Referring to the housing programme, he said the government had earlier promised to constrict the housing units, but was now asking the beneficiaries to build the houses on their own. The ₹1.80 lakh being sanctioned for the construction of houses was now sufficient event to lay the foundation, Mr. Ramakrishna added.

He also accused the government of paying a deaf ear to the party’s demand for allocation of at least 1.5 cents of land in the urban areas for the shelter-less people.

CPI national secretary K. Narayana and State assistant secretaries Muppalla Nageswara Rao and J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy were present.