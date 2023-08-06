HamberMenu
CPI plans bus yatra in Andhra Pradesh to highlight ‘anti-people’ policies of State and Central governments

The bus yatra will begin from Visakhapatnam on August 17 and cover 26 districts before being concluded with a public meeting in Tirupati on September 8, says K. Ramakrishna

August 06, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will organise a bus yatra from August 17 to September 8 to highlight the ‘anti-people policies’ of the State and Central governments.

Addressing the media here on August 6 (Sunday), CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the bus yatra would begin from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and conclude with a huge public meeting in Tirupati, covering 26 districts in the State.

CPI  general secretary D. Raja, leaders Binoy Viswam, Amarjit Kaur, K. Narayana and others will take part in the yatra. Rallies and meetings would be organised in the districts as part of the bus yatra, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that there was no progress and development in the State. “Investors and Industries are migrating to other States and atrocities are on the rise. The government is suppressing the Opposition parties. Though the court scrapped the G.O. no. 1, the government is not allowing the Opposition parties to take out rallies and organise protests. The Modi government at the Centre is instigating communal hatred,” he said. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy were asserting that the State was not debt-ridden. 

But, Andhra Pradesh has debts of about Rs. 9 lakh crore, and it would soon touch the ₹10-lakh crore mark. If Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government are sincere, a White Paper should be released on the State finances,” he said, adding that such issues would be highlighted during the bus yatra.

