CPI hails ‘positive’ budget

CPI State assistant secretary and AgriGold Victims and Agents’ Welfare Association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao on Friday hailed the maiden budget of the YSRCP government as “positive,” stating that it was in tune with the election promises made and the Navaratnalu programme.

Mr. Nageswara Rao was particularly happy over the allocation of ₹1,150 crore towards extending relief to the AgriGold victims.

Stating that the AgriGold scam had affected 32 lakh families, he thanked the Chief Minister for keeping his promise unlike the TDP government that failed to come to the victims’ rescue.

AgriGold should be barred from operating in the State. The properties of those involved in the scam, including those of the benamis, should be seized and stringent punishment given to them, Mr. Nageswara Rao said while addressing the media here.

He, however, said the budget should have elaborated on how revenue would be mobilised and revenue deficit met.

Another State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy said the budget centred around fulfilling the promises and would help create positive support to the YSRCP.

‘First of its kind’

The allocation made for the welfare of auto and taxi drivers was notable, he said. Similarly, the allocation made to the APSRTC was noteworthy, he said.

However, he felt that allocation should have been made for the development of VIMS in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Murthy opposed the reported move steel major POSCO for a joint venture in Visakhapatnam. He said it should instead go to Kadapa where the Chief Minister was promising support for a new plant.