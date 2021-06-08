CPI demands recall of Lakshadweep Lt. Governor

Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K. Narayana on Tuesday demanded the recall of Lakshadweep Lieutenant Governor Praful Khoda Patel, alleging that he was coercing the people of the union territory to fall in line with the Sangh Pariwar diktats.

Staging a solidarity protest on the Lakshadweep issue at Nagari, 65 km from here, the CPI leader contended that the BJP-led NDA government had resorted to closure of the local dairy sector in Lakshadweep, with an aim to hand over the same to Amul Dairy, besides interfering with the culture and traditions of the locals there. Dr. Narayana further alleged that the Lakshadweep administration was desperate to give away the union territory to corporate forces in the name of boosting tourism.

The CPI leader cautioned that if the Centre continued its oppression of the Lakshadweep people, the party would take to nationwide agitations. District party cadres took part in the stir.