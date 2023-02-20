CPI dares BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh to fight for reimbursement of Polavaram project expenditure

February 20, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - POLAVARAM (ELURU)

CPI Andhra Pradesh unit Secretary K. Ramakrishna on February 20 (Monday) dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State leadership to fight against the Centre for ‘delaying’ the reimbursement of the expenditure on Polavaram irrigation project to the State government.

The State government recently spent on some components of the project and it is yet to be reimbursed by the Centre.

A team of CPI leaders including party State joint secretary J.V. Satayanarayana Murthy, Akkineni Vanaja, East Godavari district secretary Thatipaka Madhu inspected the Polavaram irrigation project to assess the ground reality.

The irrigation engineers explained to the team the status of the project during the field visit to the project site in Eluru district.

“The Polavaram project holds the key to the development of Andhra Pradesh. The Centre has not been reimbursing the money spent by the State government on the project,” Mr. Ramakrishna told the media.

Mr. Ramakrishna further said that the BJP leaders from the State should prove their commitment to the Polavaram project by protesting against the delay in reimbursement of the expenditure.

Referring to the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) component of the project, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the Left parties would wage a fight over the issues at the national level.