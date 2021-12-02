CPDCL to adjust true-up charges in December bills

Andhra Praesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice (retd.) C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy informed CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao that the APSPDCL and APEPDCL have adjusted the collected true-up charges for the months of September and October 2021 in the subsequent bills of consumers as per the commission's directions.

The APCPDCL will be adjusting the same in the bills to be issued to consumers in December 2021, the APERC chief stated in a letter to the CPI(M) in response to his comments during a public hearing on November 24, 2021 and his complaint dated November 27, wherein he alleged that the DISCOMs did not adjust the distribution true-up charges collected from the consumers in the bills for November.