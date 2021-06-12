COVID tally crossed 18 lakh in A.P.

Last one lakh infections were reported in 11 days, 58 new deaths recorded

The State’s COVID tally crossed 18 lakh with 6,952 new infections reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the same period 58 deaths, the lowest daily tally in two months, was reported.

The cumulative infection tally reached 18,03,074 and the toll increased to 11,882. The last one lakh infections were reported in 11 days.

Nearly half of the total infections were reported in 354 days during the first wave (March 2020- Feb 2021), while the other half were reported in the second wave in just 104 days.

The recovery rate increased to 94.27% as the number of active cases came down to 91,417. The total recoveries stand at 16,99,775 including the 11,577 recoveries in the past day.

Lowest positivity rate

The daily positivity rate of the 1,08,616 samples tested in the past day was 6.40%, the lowest in the past nine weeks. The daily positivity rate has been coming down gradually.

During the past week, 6.4 lakh samples were tested with a positivity rate of 8.39%, while it was 12.53% for the 6.1 lakh samples tested the previous week. The overall positivity rate of 2.03 crore samples remains at 8.86%.

New deaths and cases

Prakasam district reported 11 deaths while Chittoor reported nine and East Godavari reported six new deaths. Anantapur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported five new deaths each while Srikakulam and West Godavari reported four new deaths each. Kurnool reported three deaths and Guntur and Vizianagaram reported two deaths each. Kadapa and Nellore reported only one new death each.

Chittoor and East Godavari reported more than one thousand new cases at 1,199 and 1,167 respectively. They were followed by West Godavari (663), Prakasam (552), Anantapur (550), Kadapa (456), Visakhapatnam (436), Guntur (426), Krishna (392), Srikakulam (383), Kurnool (251), Vizianagaram (249) and Nellore (228).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,46,648), Chittoor (2,07,150), Guntur (1,56,808), West Godavari (1,50,893), Anantapur (1,49,227), Visakhapatna (1,44,733), Nellore (1,23,063), Kurnool (1,19,206), Prakasam (1,14,548), Srikakulam (1,13,978), Kadapa (1,01,142), Krishna (95,203) and Vizianagaram (77,580).