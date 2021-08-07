COVID second wave continues to haunt Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

Around 70 new positive cases reported everyday in two districts

The COVID second wave continues to worry people of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, thanks to new positive cases in spite of the vaccination drive.

Around 30 new positive cases are being reported every day in Vizianagaram district. As many as 180 patients are undergoing treatment either in hospitals or in COVID Care Centres. So far, the district witnessed 86,628 positive cases and 643 deaths.

The district administration is taking up awareness programmes in all 34 mandals. Joint Collector R. Mahesh Kumar directed the Medical and Health department to continue the special drive to make everyone follow COVID-19 protocol, particularly in public places.

Social Behaviour Change wing coordinator B. Ramakrishna said that the government was taking the support of public representatives including MLAs, sarpanches to make everyone wear masks and follow social distancing norms in public places. During the awareness programme conducted in S.Kota, YSR Congress Party MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao released UNICEF poster over Covid appropriate behaviour. He said that there was indication of strong third wave in the country and no one should ignore guidelines of the government in controlling the spread of Corona virus.

In Vizianagaram town, awareness programme are continuing in public places. Vizianagaram Balaji Textile Market president Buddepu Venkata Rao and secretary Nirmal Kumar Pokarna said all the customers and staff had been strictly advised to wear masks and follow social distancing. They said that the security guards posted at the entrance were checking the temperature of the customers with thermal scanners. “Many traders were also victims of COVID-19. So, we are taking utmost care in following COVID-19 norms. In spite of the drop in new positive cases, we are following the government’s guidelines,” said Mr.Venkata Rao.

In Srikakulam district, nearly 40 new positive cases are being reported every day. So far, 1.20 lakh positive cases were registered in the district and 480 cases have been active among them. Collector Shrikesh B.Lathkar directed the Medical and Health Department to intensify awareness programmes in all 38 mandals to achieve green zone category for the district.