COVID recovery rate reaches 97.98% in A.P.

15 persons succumb to virus in the last 24 hours

The State reported 15 new COVID deaths and 2,591 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The cumulative tally and death toll increased to 19,29,579 and 13,057 respectively.

The recovery rate reached 97.98% as the number of recoveries increased to 18,90,565 with 3,329 recoveries in the past day. The number of active cases came down to 25,957.

The daily positivity rate of the 90,204 samples tested was 2.87% and the overall positivity rate of 2.32 crore samples tested was 8.31%.

Chittoor reported four new deaths while Prakasam reported three and East Godavari and Srikakulam reported two each. Anantapur, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported one death each and five districts reported no death in the past day.

One-third of the new infections were reported in two districts of East Godavari (511 cases) and Chittoor (349). They were followed by West Godavari (266), Prakasam (251), Visakhapatnam (220), Guntur (219), Kadapa (217), Krishna (190), Nellore (162), Anantapur (69), Srikakulam (62), Vizianagaram (46) and Kurnool (29).

More than two-thirds of the active cases in the State are in six districts of East Godavari (4,394), Chittoor (3,526), Prakasam (2,865), West Godavari (2,763), Krishna (2,732) and Nellore (2,345). All other districts have not more than two thousand active cases, and Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Kurnool together have only 1,361 active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,71,149), Chittoor (2,25,491), West Godavari (1,66,351), Guntur (1,65,416), Anantapur (1,55,275), Visakhapatnam (1,50,501), Nellore (1,30,392), Prakasam (1,25,440), Kurnool (1,22,709), Srikakulam (1,19,658), Kadapa (1,08,588), Krishna (1,04,761) and Vizianagaram (80,953).