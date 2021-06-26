COVID positivity rate lowest in 85 days

A.P. again reports 38 new deaths; majority of active cases in 4 districts

Andhra Pradesh has again reported 38 new COVID deaths and 4,147 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning taking the toll to 12,566 and the cumulative tally to 18,75,622.

The total recoveries and recovery rate increased to 18,16,930 and 96.87% respectively as 5,773 patients recovered in the past day. During the same period, 96,121 samples were tested and recorded a positivity rate of 4.31%, the lowest in 85 days. The overall positivity rate of 2.16 crore samples was at 8.67%.

There were 46,126 active cases as of Saturday and a majority (57%) of them were in four districts including East Godavari (8,864), Chittoor (7,224), West Godavari (5,356) and Prakasam (4,931).

New deaths and cases

Chittoor and Guntur reported seven new deaths each while East Godavari and Krishna reported five new deaths each in the past day.

Srikakulam reported four deaths, West Godavari reported three deaths and Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and Anantapur reported two deaths each. Vizianagaram reported one new death. For the first time in months three districts — Prakasam, Nellore and Kurnool — reported no deaths in a day.

East Godavari continues to report the highest tallies as it reported 839 new infections. It was followed by West Godavari (571), Chittoor (569), Guntur (321), Krishna (310), Prakasam (289), Visakhapatnam (229), Kadapa (226), Nellore (196), Anantapur (180), Kurnool (160), Vizianagaram (130) and Srikakulam (128).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,60,290), Chittoor (2,17,815), Guntur (1,61,209), West Godavari (1,59,961), Anantapur (1,53,348), Visakhapatnam (1,47,981), Nellore (1,26,579), Kurnool (1,21,573), Prakasam (1,19,914), Srikakulam (1,18,084), Kadapa (1,05,734), Krishna (1,00,433) and Vizianagaram (79,806).