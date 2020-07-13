COVID patients left in the lurch, says Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the State government of not providing even basic facilities for the COVID-19 patients at government quarantine centres.
Mr. Naidu, on Monday, tweeted that the YSRCP was making tall claims of spending huge amounts on the recovery of patients, but the facilities being provided at the field level were far from satisfactory. The people’s insecurities were increasing on seeing the deteriorating conditions at the quarantine centres.
The government should explain why the facilities were of very poor quality when huge funds were being spent. He asked the ruling party “not to play with the lives of people.”
‘Prove commitment’
The government should take up activities that instil confidence among people about the services being rendered, but such a situation was not prevailing in the State. The TDP provided best services at Anna Canteens by involving a proven organisation like the Akshaya Patra Foundation.
The TDP president advised the Chief Minister to prove his commitment to public service in deeds but not in statements. Mr. Naidu made this criticism in response to a video that showed patients at a quarantine centre complaining about poor quality food and other services. The patients flayed the government for not providing even basic facilities, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath