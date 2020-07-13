COVID patients left in the lurch, says Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the State government of not providing even basic facilities for the COVID-19 patients at government quarantine centres.

Mr. Naidu, on Monday, tweeted that the YSRCP was making tall claims of spending huge amounts on the recovery of patients, but the facilities being provided at the field level were far from satisfactory. The people’s insecurities were increasing on seeing the deteriorating conditions at the quarantine centres.

The government should explain why the facilities were of very poor quality when huge funds were being spent. He asked the ruling party “not to play with the lives of people.”

‘Prove commitment’

The government should take up activities that instil confidence among people about the services being rendered, but such a situation was not prevailing in the State. The TDP provided best services at Anna Canteens by involving a proven organisation like the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The TDP president advised the Chief Minister to prove his commitment to public service in deeds but not in statements. Mr. Naidu made this criticism in response to a video that showed patients at a quarantine centre complaining about poor quality food and other services. The patients flayed the government for not providing even basic facilities, he said.