COVID: financial aid given to kinof deceased RTC employees

Over 4,700 in corporation contracted the virus

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday handed over cheques of ₹5 lakh each to the families of two employees of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) who died in July and August after they were infected with COVID-19 virus.

The Minister, along with Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao, party Vijayawada East in-charge Devineni Avinash and RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director M. T. Krishna Babu, went to the houses S.K. Lal, who worked as a conductor in Governorpet -1 depot, at Chuttugunta, and G. Subhakar Rao, an assistant engineer (mechanical) in Governorpet-2 depot, at Ashok Nagar, and gave cheques of ₹5 lakh to each of their families. The two employees died of COVID-19.

Informing that 4,700 RTC employees were infected with the virus and 73 of them had died battling the pandemic, he said it was very unfortunate that these families had lost their bread-winners. The Minister had a word of praise for the corporation employees who offered a day's salary to extend financial assistance to the bereaved families of their colleagues.

The Minister said the respective Regional Managers. along with the local MLAs, would hand over similar cheques to the remaining 71 families.

Corporation's Executive Director G. Venkateswara Rao, Regional Manager G. Nagendra Prasad, Governorpet-1 depot manager Balaji Shankar and representatives of RTC unions were present.