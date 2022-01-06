COVID cases keep rising in State

Highest single-day tally in 71 days reported

The State has again reported a spike in COVID-19 infections with 547 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. It was the highest single-day tally in the past 71 days. One death was reported during the same period.

The State has been witnessing continous spike in daily infection tally for the past three days, during which period 1,315 infections were reported. During the past week, 1,944 infections were reported. In the week before it between December 24 and December 30, only 767 infections were reported.

The cumulative infection tally increased to 20,78,923 and the toll reached 14,500. The lone death was reported in Visakhapatnam district.

The number active cases also spiked to 2,266 and only 128 patients recovered. The daily test positivity rate also increased to 1.64%. The recovery rate and total recoveries stand at 99.19% and 20,62,157 respectively.

Chittoor reported 96 infections, while Visakhapatnam and Krishna reported 89 and 66 infections respectively. They were followed by Guntur (49), East Godavari (43), West Godavari (43), Nellore (42), Anantapur (36), Vizianagaram (25), Srikakulam (22), Kadapa (15), Prakasam (15) and Kurnool (6).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,95244), Chittoor (249,083), West Godavari (1,80,193), Guntur (1,79,511), Visakhapatnam (1,59,265), Anantapur (1,58,390), Nellore (1,47,235), Prakasam (1,38,839), Kurnool (1,24,270), Srikakulam (1,23,784), Krishna (1,20,979), Kadapa (1,16,038) and Vizianagaram (83,197).