Andhra Pradesh

COVID Care Centres to get 3,000 beds: MP

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar inspecting the infrastructure at the COVID Care Centre established at JNTU College of Vizianagaram, on Friday.  

Vizianagaram Member of Parliament Bellana Chandrasekhar on Friday said that the government was arranging nearly 3,000 beds to provide proper treatment to COVID-19 patients in the district.

Along with Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, Mr. Chandrasekhar inspected the infrastructure and facilities at the CCCs established in JNTU College of Vizianagaram. Speaking to reporters, he said that four centres with 1,000 beds were already functioning in the district.

He said that more oxygen cylinders and ambulances were being readied at hospitals to ensure quick medical aid to patients. The Collector said that doctors and staff were being given PPE kits and other facilities to provide treatment to patients without any fear. He said that the lives of frontline staff was being given top priority in the district.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 1:15:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/covid-care-centres-to-get-3000-beds-mp/article34454111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY