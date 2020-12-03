COVID-19 death toll crosses 7,000 in State

Last 1,000 deaths were reported in over 58 days

The State reported 663 new COVID infections and seven new deaths in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. While the tally increased to 8,69,412 the toll crossed the 7,000-mark and reached 7,003.

The death rate of COVID infections in the State was lowest at 0.81%. After the first thousand deaths were reported in the State, the death rate was 1.08% and it gradually came down later. While it took about 70 days for the deaths to increase from 1,000 to 6,000, the last thousand deaths were reported in the past 58 days.

Among the districts, the death rate was highest at 1.39% in Krishna district, which saw 637 deaths till date. Chittoor which has 0.99% death rate saw the highest number of deaths at 828.

Meanwhile, 1,115 patients have recovered in the past day and the recovery rate stands at 98.40% and the number of recoveries stands at 8,55,485 leaving 6,924 active patients under treatment.

Only 56,988 samples were tested in the past day with a positivity rate of 1.16% and the overall positivity rate of 1.016 crore samples tested so far was 8.55%.

New cases

Krishna reported two new deaths while Guntur, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Nellore reported one new death each. The remaining districts reported no deaths.

The district wise death tolls and death rates are as follows: Chittoor (828, 0.99%), Guntur (651, 0.89%), Krishna (639, 1.39%), East Godavari (66, 0.52%), Anantapur (591, 0.88%), Prakasam (577, 0.94%), Visakhapatnam (542, 0.93%), West Godavari (526, 0.57%), Nellore (496,0.80%), Kurnool (486, 0.81%), Kadapa (450, 0.83%), Srikakulam (346, 0.76%) and Vizianagaram (235, 0.58%).

Krishna also reported the highest number of new infections at 117. It was followed by Chittoor (106), West Godavari (96), Guntur (86), East Godavari (60), Visakhapatnam (54), Anantapur (34), Nellore (34), Kadapa (29), Vizianagaram (17), Prakasam (15), Srikakulam (10) and Kurnool (5).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,22,421), West Godavari (92,615), Chittoor (83,875), Guntur (73,055), Anantapur (66,743), Prakasam (61,498), Nellore (61,497), Kurnool (60,250), Visakhapatnam (58,288), Kadapa (54,411), Krishna (45,675), Srikakulam (45,474) and Vizianagaram (40,715).