COVID-19: Collector clarifies on cremation of bodies

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has said that all burials henceforth will be conducted as per individual religious customs and traditions.

Speaking at a meeting held with religious elders, the Collector said that funerals would be held as per individual religious customs and traditions.

Recently, the cremation of a 53-year-old man, who owned a hotel on GT Road, stoked a controversy with the State Minority Commission expressing concern over the denial of a proper burial to the deceased, whose samples tested positive for COVID-19.

With the district administration taking a stand that his body should be incinerated as per the COVID protocol, the commission raised its objections. The Collector clarified that the decision to incinerate the body was taken after the consent by the family members.

However, in future, a separate burial ground would be identified for cremation of those who died of COVID, said Collector.