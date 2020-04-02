COVID-19 casts a shadow on Navami fete

Sri Rama Navami was celebrated sans any social gathering across Prakasam district on Thursday in view of the lockdown in force to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The usual cacophony associated with the celebrations in every street corner was absent as more persons tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Devotees celebrated the festival on a modest note remaining indoors.

Without fanfare the celebrations were organised in the 102-year-old temple at Ramagiri, the historic Ranganayaka temple at Chadalawada close to the Gundalakamma river and at other temples. Special prayers were organised seeking divine blessings to stave off COVID-19 pandemic.

Tranquility prevailed at the Rama temple at the police parade grounds constructed at the behest of A.K. Khan when he was the Superintendent of Police. Men in uniform used the occasion to distribute food packets to orphans, doing away with the usual community lunch and distribution of ‘Vada Pappu’ and ‘Panakam’ as prasadam.

Vedic priest Matampalli Dakshinamurthy organised special prayers on the occasion.

Livestreaming of the divine wedding of Lord Rama with Sita was done for the benefit of devotees who could not move out of their homes.