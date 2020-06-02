COVID-19 | Andhra Pradesh tally goes up to 3,791 as 115 fresh cases emerge

The State witnessed 115 fresh COVID-19 cases, 82 of which were reported among locals. It is the second-highest spike of daily cases reported in the State for the second time. The remaining 33 cases are among the migrant returnees.

The State’s tally has gone up to 3,791 and death toll stands at 64. No new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 41 persons have recovered and the total recoveries increased to 2,407. There are 1,320 active cases at present.

As many as 12,613 samples — the highest number of tests conducted in a day so far — were tested in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3.96 lakh samples have been tested in the State and the tests per million ratio has gone up to 7,410.