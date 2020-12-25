Counselling for RGUKT admissions from Jan. 4

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has uploaded on its official website www.rgukt.in the merit ranks based on both the marks secured in the RGUKT-Common Entrance Test and deprivation score.

In a statement on Thursday, the Admissions Convener said admission in the six-year integrated B.Tech programme in the university would be made on the basis of these ranks following rule of reservation.

The admission counselling is scheduled from January 4 and would be held simultaneously in Nuzvid and RK Valley campuses and candidates would be called as per their ranks.

The merit ranks and counselling schedule have been placed on the university’s website and candidates are advised to report on the date specified as per their ranks at 8 a.m. at Nuzvid or RK Valley campus as per their convenience with all relevant original certificates along with two sets of photocopies.

The candidates are also being informed about their scheduled date of counselling through email/SMS.