COVID-19 | Citizens urged to cooperate with survey teams

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh has appealed to the public to cooperate with the teams of ward volunteers who are visiting door-to-door to gather information about the health condition of the public and foreign returnees.

He said that the volunteers were inquiring about the health condition of the returnees and also creating awareness about the need to stay home.

Mr. Venkatesh said that so far three positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the city and areas surrounding their residences had been declared as containment zones where utmost care is being taken daily.

He said ‘Home under quarantine’ stickers had been pasted on the houses of people under home isolation, and in a couple of cases neighbours informed the control room when the isolated persons ventured out of their homes.

Junior doctors engaged

Meanwhile, District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has asked the junior doctors to keep a proper vigil on the persons under home isolation in the city.

In a meeting with the junior doctors here on Saturday, Mr. Imtiaz said there were 26 CM Health Centres and four family welfare centres in the city, and 41 committees of junior doctors had been formed under them.

Each committee consists of two junior doctors, ANM and ASHA workers. The committees would have a close watch over the persons under home isolation and inquire about their health condition up to April. 14.